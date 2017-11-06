KABB Fox News 29 San Antonio provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, investigations, notices of events and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for San Antonio and nearby towns and communities in South Central Texas, including Bandera, Boerne, Carrizo Springs, Castroville, Cibolo, Converse, Crystal City, Cuero, Del Rio, Devine, Eagle Pass, Floresville, Fredericksburg, Goliad, Helotes, Hondo, Kerrville, Live Oak, New Braunfels, Pearsall, Pleasanton, Poteet, Poth, Sabinal, San Marcos, Seguin, Schertz, Somerset, Universal City, Uvalde, Windcrest.