VIDEO: Teen attacked at Whataburger for wearing 'Make America Great Again' hat

by Joe Galli

(Photo/Video courtesy of Hunter Richard)

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating after a teen says he was verbally attacked and assaulted at a Whataburger for wearing a Make America Great Again hat.

In the video, you can see a man throw a drink in 16-year-old Hunter Richard's face before leaving the restaurant with his hat. Hunter said some of his hair was pulled during the assault.

"I support my President and if you don’t let’s have a conversation about it instead of ripping my hat off. I just think a conversation about politics is more productive for the entire whole rather than taking my hat and yelling subjective words to me," he said.

Hunter was with his friends at the Whataburger off Nacogdoches and Thousand Oaks Tuesday night when it happened. They say the attack was unprovoked.

"I didn’t think it was going to generate the amount like what people are doing, I was looking at the comments by some people and “they are like this is uncalled for” and other people are like mixed opinions but I didn’t think it would blow up to what it is now," he said.

A police report has been filed.

Whataburger released the following statement:

“We were shocked to see this video and certainly don’t condone this type of customer behavior in our restaurants. To be clear, no Whataburger employees were involved or witnessed the incident, and we ask that questions be directed to San Antonio PD as we continue supporting their efforts.” – Whataburger Corporate Communications

